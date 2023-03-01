Live

Residents are being urged to prepare to evacuate as a large bushfire threatens properties in Queensland’s Western Downs region.

Firefighters have told people living at Weir River, southwest of Dalby, they should prepare to leave as the battle continues against the fast-moving blaze.

The fire is burning on Cecil Plains Rd and Cecil Plains Moonie Rd near the Kumbarilla State Forest towards North Boondilla Boundary Rd, Colemans Rd and O’Connor Rd.

It is expected to continue to impact the area throughout the afternoon with temperatures climbing to 36.1C and a fire danger rated as high, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“Conditions could get worse quickly,” the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said in an alert on Wednesday.

“Firefighters are working to control the fire, however you should not expect a firefighter at your door. Firefighting aircraft may assist ground crews.”

People living at the nearby Waar Waar Homestead, and anyone in Waar Waar State Forest and surrounding areas are urged to stay informed of the situation.

– AAP