News State QLD News Boy survivor of helicopters crash has leg amputated
Live

Boy survivor of helicopters crash has leg amputated

Sea World crash
Helicopter crash survivor Nicholas Tadros remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A boy who miraculously survived a deadly Gold Coast helicopter crash is recovering in a NSW hospital after having his leg amputated from the knee down.

Nicholas Tadros, 10, was on board one of two helicopters involved in the crash near Sea World on January 2.

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and pilot Ashley Jenkinson died after the two aircraft collided mid-air and one crashed into a sand bar.

Nicholas was transferred from a Queensland hospital is receiving treatment in Sydney, closer to his home.

According to a post from the St John the Beloved Church, Mt Druitt, he is recovering.

“Nicholas Tadros has had his surgery, and it went well. Unfortunately, he has had to amputate his right leg from the knee down,” the update read.

“Doctors are happy with his progress. All we ask is that everyone keep him in their prayers as he continues to recover.”

The results of a probe into the collision by the Air Transport Safety Bureau are not expected until at least September 2024.

– AAP

Topics:

Sea World

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Jetstar vietname
Another Jetstar hitch leaves more passengers stranded
Apple watch
What a US ban of the Apple Watch could mean for Australia
Murdoch
Murdoch said Fox hosts endorsed idea of stolen election
Passport
High-tech new passport showcases Australia’s natural beauty
Perrottet
Two things to watch as Dominic Perrottet tries to defy the odds of politics
President Putin bestows top honour on action hero Steven Seagal