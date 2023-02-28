Live

A boy who miraculously survived a deadly Gold Coast helicopter crash is recovering in a NSW hospital after having his leg amputated from the knee down.

Nicholas Tadros, 10, was on board one of two helicopters involved in the crash near Sea World on January 2.

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and pilot Ashley Jenkinson died after the two aircraft collided mid-air and one crashed into a sand bar.

Nicholas was transferred from a Queensland hospital and is receiving treatment in Sydney, closer to his home.

According to a post from the St John the Beloved Church, Mount Druitt, the 10-year-old is recovering.

“Nicholas Tadros has had his surgery, and it went well. Unfortunately, he has had to amputate his right leg from the knee down,” the update read.

“Doctors are happy with his progress. All we ask is that everyone keep him in their prayers as he continues to recover.”

The family’s priest Father Suresh Kumar had previously told 7NEWS Nicholas’ leg was “shattered” and the injury complicated by a “severe” virus infection.

Nicholas’ recovery has been slow, but he was reportedly able to speak with his father within recent weeks.

“Nicholas is being brave but is scared and nervous,” Simon Tadros told The Courier-Mail last week.

“I just ask everyone to pray for my son and that all goes well.”

The results of a probe into the collision by the Air Transport Safety Bureau are not expected until at least September 2024.

– with AAP