News State QLD News Boy survivor of helicopter crash has leg amputated
Updated:
Live

Boy survivor of helicopter crash has leg amputated

Sea World crash
Helicopter crash survivor Nicholas Tadros remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A boy who miraculously survived a deadly Gold Coast helicopter crash is recovering in a NSW hospital after having his leg amputated from the knee down.

Nicholas Tadros, 10, was on board one of two helicopters involved in the crash near Sea World on January 2.

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and pilot Ashley Jenkinson died after the two aircraft collided mid-air and one crashed into a sand bar.

Nicholas was transferred from a Queensland hospital and is receiving treatment in Sydney, closer to his home.

According to a post from the St John the Beloved Church, Mount Druitt, the 10-year-old is recovering.

“Nicholas Tadros has had his surgery, and it went well. Unfortunately, he has had to amputate his right leg from the knee down,” the update read.

“Doctors are happy with his progress. All we ask is that everyone keep him in their prayers as he continues to recover.”

nicholas tadros Sea World
Nicholas Tadros, with father Simon and mother Vanessa, who died in the Sea World crash.

The family’s priest Father Suresh Kumar had previously told 7NEWS Nicholas’ leg was “shattered” and the injury complicated by a “severe” virus infection.

Nicholas’ recovery has been slow, but he was reportedly able to speak with his father within recent weeks.

“Nicholas is being brave but is scared and nervous,” Simon Tadros told The Courier-Mail last week.

“I just ask everyone to pray for my son and that all goes well.”

The results of a probe into the collision by the Air Transport Safety Bureau are not expected until at least September 2024.

– with AAP

Topics:

Queensland Sea World

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

broken promises
Tax concessions for super rich to be reduced
10 News
Watch: Auburn police shooting, Silica stone ban, Truck company collapse
Russell Crowe
Restaurant’s big change – after workers deny entry to Russell Crowe
ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran wows kids’ hospital with impromptu concert
silicosis stone ban
Ministers agree to consider ban on manufactured stone
bunnings pet care
Bunnings makes its biggest change in 20 years