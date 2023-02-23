News State QLD News Man survives crocodile attack in Far North Queensland
Man survives crocodile attack in Far North Queensland

crocodile attack
People visiting the Bloomfield River in North Queensland have been told to watch out for crocs. Photo: AAP
A man attacked by a crocodile in Queensland’s north is recovering in hospital.

The 37-year-old took his dog to the Bloomfield boat ramp, 60km south of Cooktown, on Wednesday around 5.35pm when the crocodile attacked from the water’s edge.

He was airlifted from Wujal Clinic to Cairns Hospital with multiple wounds to his lower leg, where he remains in stable condition.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will investigate the attack and are asking visitors to the region to expect crocodiles in all Wujal waterways.

The Bloomfield River is a well-known crocodile habitat.

– AAP

