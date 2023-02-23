Extradition of Cordingley murder accused ‘imminent’

Live

The man suspected of murdering Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley four years ago will soon be on a plane from India to Australia, Queensland Police say.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll on Thursday confirmed her officers are in India and their departure from New Delhi with accused man Rajwinder Singh is imminent.

“We’re thankful he will be back in Queensland before our courts, but behind that, there’s always that tragic loss of a young life,” Ms Carroll said.

The 24-year-old’s body was found on a beach north of Cairns in October 2018 after she took her dog for a walk.

Police believe Rajwinder Singh has avoided apprehension in the Punjab region since travelling to India on October 23, 2018.

The Australian citizen was arrested last November in the Indian capital before facing a court in Delhi.

Ms Carroll said she was looking forward to Singh returning to Queensland and commended the work of Indian and Australian authorities in processing the extradition.

“When we started this process, we were heavily concerned (about) how long it would take, but certainly, it has been a very smooth process,” she said.

Ms Carroll has previously said the investigation to find Singh was one of the most intense and comprehensive in many years.

Ms Cordingley’s death had shocked and outraged people in Queensland, she said.

“She was a beautiful, much-loved person, just innocently going about her day.”

– AAP