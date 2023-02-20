Workmates raise money for families after mine deaths

Live

Workmates of two miners killed at the Dugald River underground zinc mine in Queensland are raising money for the men’s families.

Dylan Langridge, 33, and Trevor Davis, 36, were working at the MMG mine in northwest Queensland when their ute fell part-way down a 15m void last week.

Rescuers found and extracted the ute a day later, but the two men had died from their injuries.

Now, fellow miners from their crew at Dugald River are raising money for their friends’ families.

“Losing a friend is never easy. Losing two at the same time is unthinkable,” the GoFundMe page set up on Sunday says.

“But losing two friends that form a part of such a small, tight-knit crew and community, there are simply no words to describe how much harder that hits.”

More than $15,000 has been raised in 15 hours, out of a goal of $20,000.

“As tough as they come”, Dylan Langridge is described as a man with a caring and sweet side, and a grin that spoke more than words could.

“A loving father that would do anything for his children and a crew mate who will be sorely missed by all,” the page says.

“Trev” always put others first and left a mark on everyone who worked alongside him, the page said.

“I can still see that full body chuckle, it rolls up past your belly ending in a nod you just can’t seem to shake, never taking anything too seriously.”

Local MP Robbie Katter says his entire community is in mourning, and people should keep the family, friends and workmates of the two men in their prayers.

“It is also important that we recognise everyone we know in our community who works in the mines and be grateful for the job they do and appreciate them coming home safely each shift,” the Traeger MP said in a statement on Thursday.

Resources Safety and Health Queensland will investigate the accident when the site is safe to enter.

– AAP