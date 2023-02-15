News State QLD News Two missing after accident at Qld mine
Updated:
Two missing after accident at Qld mine

dugald river mine
The entrance to the underground portal at the Dugald River mine. Photo: MMG
Two people are missing after an accident at a zinc mine in north-west Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance said in a tweet that paramedics were responded to a ground collapse in the Dugald River area about 1.10pm.

Mine owner MMG Ltd told the ABC that two miners had fallen down a stope – dugout tunnel or space from where ore is being mined – at the Dugald River mine site, 70 kilometres north-west of Cloncurry.

It said there had been no ground collapse.

MMG also confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Two Barminco employees working at MMG’s Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for,” it said.

“The site’s emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts.”

There were also multiple media reports on Wednesday afternoon that emergency services were on their way to the Dugald River site.

MMG said mine operations had been halted so the search for the workers could continue.

“MMG has extended all available resources and support to Barminco and the Dugald River mine,” it said.

The underground zinc mine is wholly owned by MMG Ltd and employs about 500 people in a mix of fly-in, fly-out workers and local residents.

