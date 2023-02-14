Queensland on high alert as crews battle bushfires

Live

More than 20 homes and sheds have been destroyed as out-of-control bushfires rage in parts of country Queensland, fuelled by hot conditions.

Evacuation orders were in place for residents north of the town of Miles on Tuesday morning as fire crews battled a series of blazes in rural areas west of Brisbane.

The Myall Creek fire has doubled in size, burning about 7400 hectares on Tuesday and remains uncontained, with at least two sheds and farming equipment destroyed.

The leave immediately alert remains for the area between Leichhardt Highway, Welshs Road, Gearys Road, Greens Road and Ryalls Road.

A fast-moving fire is travelling from Warramoo Road and is expected to impact Ryalls Road within the coming hours.

“This fire may pose a threat to lives. It will soon be too dangerous to drive, and major roads in the area may be impacted,” the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services alert said.

Drivers were urged to avoid Myall Park Road, Hookswood Pelham Road, Retreat Road, Kerwicks Road and Old Forestry Road.

An evacuation centre was in operation in Miles.

The fire at Tara is about 880ha, and firefighters believe more than 20 structures, including homes, have been damaged or destroyed.

“At this stage, 92 damage assessments have been carried out in the area,” a QFES spokesman said.

“We do not have a final figure, but at least 20 structures have been affected.”

Residents have been warned to monitor conditions with multiple fires burning between South Road, Chinchilla Tara Road, Church Road, Weranga North Road and the intersection of Clynes Road and Kogan Condamine Road.

Water-bombing aircraft, two air support crews and dozens of ground crews remain on alert for the blazes.

No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported, and Ergon Energy is conducting safety reviews before landholders are allowed return to their homes.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that high fire danger would continue for the next few days in the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Central West areas.

Conditions are forecast to ease on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and possibly severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected.

– AAP