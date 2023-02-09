Cyclone Gabrielle strengthens off Queensland coast

Live

Cyclone Gabrielle continues to strengthen in the Coral Sea, with large seas and strong winds expected along Queensland’s coastline.

The system is a category two cyclone northeast of Mackay, tracking southeast at 18kmh, and is expected to intensify to category three, packing winds of between 165km/h and 224km/h on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The storm, which formed on Wednesday, is forecast to remain offshore but bring large waves and strong winds to exposed coastal areas of Queensland and northern NSW before passing close to Norfolk Island at the weekend.

“Gabrielle is likely to pass very close to Norfolk Island later on Saturday or early Sunday morning, possibly whilst at category two intensity and then move away during Sunday,” the BOM said.

Emergency services on Norfolk Island have activated their cyclone response plan as Gabrielle closes in.

“The community is advised to familiarise themselves with the alert levels and consider what action they will take if the cyclone threat is continuing,” the island’s emergency management team said.

Island residents have been warned of an extended period of gale-force winds, with heavy rainfall and damaging surf also possible depending on the movement and intensity of the storm.

– AAP