Son charged, as search continues for Gold Coast woman

The son of a missing Queensland woman faces multiple charges, as the search for his 61-year-old mother continues.

Queensland Police said on Thursday they had charged 30-year-old Slade Murdok with domestic violence offences after his arrest in Brisbane’s south on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Murdok faces three counts of contravention of domestic violence order, and one count each of unlawful stalking, burglary, assault occasioning bodily harm, kidnapping, attempted arson, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Police are still looking for Mr Murdok’s mother, Wendy Sleeman, who vanished from her Gold Coast home on Tuesday afternoon.

Homicide probe launched over missing woman

A crime was declared at Ms Sleeman’s Elanora home after a large amount of blood was found there on Tuesday, along with a burning door mat.

“Due to the nature of the scene, police and family hold serious concerns for the wellbeing of Wendy,” Queensland Police said on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said on Wednesday that Ms Sleeman called the police after discovering a disturbance at her home about 3pm on Tuesday.

“She came home from work, and the house had been given some forced entry, and she noticed some damage,” Superintendent Smith said.

By the time police arrived half an hour later, Ms Sleeman had vanished.

“The scene behind us would indicate that there’s been some violence and evidence to show that a fire had been commenced but was extinguished,” he said.

Superintendent Smith said an upcoming civil court matter may have triggered the incident.

Ms Sleeman had also earlier called authorities after seeing her son near her workplace.

Queensland Police are also still searching for a blue Honda Jazz hatch Queensland registration 952AT4 in relation to the case. They have asked the public to be on the look-out for the car and report any sightings to police.