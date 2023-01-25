Chilling details emerge in hunt for missing mother

Live

There are grave fears for a missing Gold Coast woman after blood was found at her Elanora home, with a police manhunt underway for her son.

A crime was declared at Wendy Sleeman’s Elanora home after a large amount of blood was found there on Tuesday, along with a burning door mat.

There was no sign of Ms Sleeman, prompting police to begin an extensive search for her son, Slade Murdok.

Officers have confirmed ongoing issues between the pair since 2016. A protection order had been in place since 2021, they said.

“Due to the nature of the scene, police and family hold serious concerns for the wellbeing of Wendy,” Queensland Police said on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said Ms Sleeman called the police after discovering a disturbance at her home about 3pm on Tuesday.

“She came home from work, and the house had been given some forced entry, and she noticed some damage,” Superintendent Smith said.

By the time police arrived half an hour later, Ms Sleeman had vanished.

“The scene behind us would indicate that there’s been some violence and evidence to show that a fire had been commenced but was extinguished,” he said.

Superintendent Smith said an upcoming civil court matter may have triggered the incident.

Ms Sleeman had also earlier called authorities after seeing her son near her workplace.

Witnesses reported a man matching Mr Murdok’s disappearance in the Elanora area before Ms Sleeman went missing.

Police believe Mr Murdok, 31, may be driving a blue Honda Jazz with Queensland registration 952-AT4.

He is described as Caucasian, 180-centimetres tall, with brown hair and a slim build.

Police urge anyone who sees him not to approach and immediately call triple zero or Crime Stoppers.

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

-with AAP