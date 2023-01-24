News State QLD News More delays over Foster’s fraud charges
Peter Foster
Peter Foster faces a raft of charges over an alleged $2 million Bitcoin fraud. Photo: AAP
Accused scammer Peter Foster’s long-running legal fight against multimillion-dollar fraud charges faces another delay after again being adjourned by a Queensland court.

The 60-year-old faces a raft of charges over an alleged $2 million Bitcoin fraud in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020.

Dressed in a dark suit, Foster appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday on five counts of fraud, two counts of obtaining or dealing with identification information and one count of falsifying records.

Defence lawyer Chris Hannay has sought additional material to be disclosed by the prosecution, forcing the matter to be adjourned until April.

The case is due back in court on April 18 for further mention.

– AAP

