Mackay wakes up to better day after floods

Residents of the Mackay region in North Queensland are ready to start a big cleanup after days of heavy rain and flooding.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said things were looking a lot brighter on Wednesday morning and the weather was clearing.

“The system looks like it’s going to clear away from the coast today then the big cleanup starts,” he told Nine’s Today program.

About 50 roads in the area are still flooded, and the SES responded to more than 70 calls for help, mostly for leaking roofs.

“The highway to the north of us is in pretty bad condition, but, look … we’ve got our crews out ready to go out.

“We’ve had a lot of water around, and now we’ll just get back to life as normal, hopefully.”

Mr Williamson also said he expected the highway would reopen around midday.

While there was good news for Mackay on Wednesday, conditions remain uncertain elsewhere due to ongoing rainfall.

Dozens of travellers are also stranded after severe storms drenched the region, inundating roads and properties.

The Bureau of Meteorology said scattered showers are expected over the state’s central and northern regions, with possible heavy rain to come in the tropical north.

“We finally see the low that’s been delivering those phenomenal rainfall totals, over a metre now in some places, move out to sea,” senior forecaster Harry Clark told ABC Brisbane.

“It’s taking the heavy rainfall with it, which is great news for those communities.”

The Mackay Regional Council warned people living in the Sandy Creek, Eton and Kinchant Dam areas could see more flooding in low-lying parts moving into Wednesday.

“Make sure you have enough food, water, medicine and pet food for two days. Stay away from rivers and creeks. Stay informed because conditions may change overnight.”

Acting premier Steven Miles said the priority would be ensuring locals had adequate access to food, water and other supplies, with some areas likely to be isolated for days.

“Our concern at this stage is resupply for those communities who are now isolated,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Those communities may be isolated for days or even up to a week.”

– AAP