Three rescued as Queensland wet continues

Three women rescued after becoming stranded in floodwaters as Queensland’s north was battered by storms and heavy rain over the weekend are recovering from the ordeal.

The trio are being treated at Proserpine Hospital after they were found clinging to a tree in Palm Grove, north of Mackay, on Sunday afternoon.

Flooding is causing chaos in parts of the state, with a monsoon trough delivering severe storms and heavy downpours along the north coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns locally intense falls which could lead to flash flooding over southern parts of the Herbert and Lower Burdekin districts and across the Central Coast and Whitsundays are likely to continue into Monday night.

Six-hourly rainfall totals up to 180 mm are likely with isolated 24-hourly totals up to 300 mm.

Over northeastern parts of the state’s Central Highlands and Coalfields districts, six-hourly totals of 120 mm are possible with isolated falls up to 150 mm.

Although widespread heavy rain has eased north of Ayr, severe thunderstorms remain possible across the northeast tropics, including the Townsville area, the BOM said on Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents to keep up to date with warnings and alerts and not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.

QFES received 72 calls for help in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.

Half related to flooding and the rest were for structural issues or trees down, a spokesman said.

– AAP