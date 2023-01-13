North Queensland braces for flood as rain sets in

Live

Three northern Queensland towns are on alert for flash flooding with some areas forecast to be drenched with monsoonal downpours and severe thunderstorms over the next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy or intense rainfall that may trigger flash flooding in the state’s central and northern interior including Julia Creek, Hughenden and Richmond on Friday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible from Mackay to Ingham on the coast, and as far west as the Northern Territory border and as far south as Winton.

The bureau warned flash flooding was possible in a number of areas with catchments already reasonably wet from recent downpours.

“Areas of heavy rainfall are likely from late Friday and expected to become more widespread from Saturday,” it said in a flood watch warning on Friday.

“At this stage there is some uncertainty over the location of the heaviest rainfall and therefore which catchments are most at risk of flooding.

“Minor to moderate flooding is possible from late Friday. Heavy rainfall, possibly intense at times, may cause localised flooding. Disruption to transport routes is likely across parts of the Flood Watch area.”

Part of the Mackay region including the Northern Beaches and Eton have already been flooded with police issuing a warning to residents and particularly drivers across north Queensland about “extraordinary weather” over the next several days.

They have warned people against complacency and to stay up to date with rainfall forecast maps, and to avoid floodwaters.

“Trying to navigate these hazards, either in vehicles or on foot, can be treacherous, as water levels rise and fall quickly, and very often with little or no warning,” police said in a statement on Friday morning.

“Emergency services are struggling to comprehend why some motorists ignore the notice signs and warnings that are erected on flooded roads.”

Police reminded the community it is not only a risk to drivers and their passengers, but to emergency services who come to assist.

Drivers were urged to rethink their need to be on the roads when flash flooding is forecast, saying damage to roads is hard to see when they’re submerged and cars can easily become bogged on dirt roads.

Police also said vehicle power can cut out, disabling electric windows and locks and making a flooded vehicle nearly impossible to escape.

The bureau has also warned that a tropical low could develop near the northeast coast over the weekend or early next week.

– AAP