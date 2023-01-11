News State QLD News High-profile man avoids rape case hearing
Queensland police have charged a prominent man with two counts of raping a young woman in 2021. Photo: AAP
A high-profile man accused of rape has avoided appearing in a Queensland court where he was granted bail, with conditions including he surrender his passport.

Toowoomba detectives charged the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with two counts of rape over an incident in October 2021.

He did not turn up for an initial hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday but he was represented by RK Lawyers principal Rowan King.

Magistrate Kay Ryan granted him bail but banned him from leaving the country and ordered that he surrender his passport to police.

He’s also subject to a number of residential bail conditions, including that he makes no contact with the alleged victim.

The man’s case has been adjourned for a committal mention on January 22.

Under Queensland law, people accused of serious sexual offences cannot be named in media reports until they are committed to stand trial.

– AAP

