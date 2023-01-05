News State QLD News Man, woman found dead in Qld welfare check
Man, woman found dead in Qld welfare check

queensland cairns couple
Investigations are underway into the sudden deaths of two people in their 90s, at their Cairns home. Photo: Twitter/Queensland Police
Queensland police are investigating the sudden deaths of an elderly man and woman in Cairns.

A police statement said officers attended a home in the far north Queensland city about 10am on January 4 to conduct a welfare check at the request of family.

“A man and woman, both aged in their early 90s, were located deceased,” the statement said.

“Investigations are underway to establish their cause of death.”

Police have stated that no further information was available on Thursday morning and the investigation is understood to be in its early stages.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
