NRL star’s mum faces manslaughter charges

Live

The mother of NRL star Payne Haas faces three charges of manslaughter over a Gold Coast hinterland car crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Uiatu “Joan” Taufua, 46, remains under police guard in Gold Coast Hospital after the accident at Bonogin on Friday afternoon.

She was charged on Monday with the manslaughters of Susan Zimmer, 70, her partner Chris Fawcett, 79, and Ms Zimmer’s daughter Stephanie, 35. All three were killed in last week’s two-vehicle crash on the isolated hinterland road.

Ms Taufua also faces one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police and drive without a driver’s licence (demerit point suspended).

Police allege Ms Taufua was driving her Mercedes GLS 63 wagon erratically shortly before the crash and refused to stop when officers attempted to intercept her vehicle.

While police did not launch a pursuit, the accident happened moments later about a kilometre further along the road.

Queensland Police said the collision forced the Mercedes A200 hatch in which the Zimmers and Mr Fawcett were travelling from the road into a power pole.

Ms Taufua’s vehicle burst into flames. She was freed by police and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The sole survivor of the crash, Ms Taufua remains in the hospital with numerous fractures and other injuries.

She declined a police interview on Monday.

-with AAP