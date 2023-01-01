Bull rider crushed to death at Queensland rodeo

Live

A man has died from his injuries in hospital after falling from a bull at a rodeo event in southern Queensland on New Year’s Eve.

The 25-year-old NSW man was thrown from the animal and then struck by it about 8pm at the New Year’s Eve Rodeo at Warwick Showgrounds.

“He was riding the bull, came off and the bull landed on him,” witness Melanie Jai wrote in a Facebook post.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, with revellers told the family fireworks would be delayed due to “a serious arena incident” in a post by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society on Facebook.

The man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering “serious chest injuries”, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

Police said the man later died of his injuries. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP