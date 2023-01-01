News State QLD News Bull rider crushed to death at Queensland rodeo
Live

Bull rider crushed to death at Queensland rodeo

ambulance
The 25-year-old rider succumbed in hospital to extensive chest injuri9es. Photo: Getty
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has died from his injuries in hospital after falling from a bull at a rodeo event in southern Queensland on New Year’s Eve.

The 25-year-old NSW man was thrown from the animal and then struck by it about 8pm at the New Year’s Eve Rodeo at Warwick Showgrounds.

“He was riding the bull, came off and the bull landed on him,” witness Melanie Jai wrote in a Facebook post.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, with revellers told the family fireworks would be delayed due to “a serious arena incident” in a post by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society on Facebook.

The man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering “serious chest injuries”, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

Police said the man later died of his injuries. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Ronaldo pockets $315m contract after signing with Saudi club
Australian climate researchers launch major expedition to find Antarctic’s million-year-old ice
queensland siege
Three die after Qld police quit chase of ‘erratic’ driver
World farewells ‘humble’ Pope Emeritus Benedict, dead at 95
emma lovell
Madonna King: Why now is the time for clueless politicians to wise up
iGAS
Victoria issues health warning as potentially lethal Strep A cases rise. Here’s what you need to know