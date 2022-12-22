Clive Palmer turns enormous profit on $1 nickel plant

Live

Mining magnate Clive Palmer claims to have made a staggering profit after selling a nickel refinery that he bought for only one dollar.

News Corp is reporting that Mr Palmer has offloaded his Yabulu nickel and cobalt plant in Townsville for $2 billion.

Mr Palmer paid one dollar for Queensland Nickel when he bought it from BHP seven years before it collapsed in 2016 with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Creditors chased him for $200 million and the council demanded $2.5 million in unpaid rates and water charges.

There were also concerns about a costly environmental clean-up of the poorly maintained refinery and its vast tailings.

The transaction revealed on Thursday revolves around a share purchase deal agreed with Switzerland-based special purpose vehicle Zero Carbon Investek involving Mr Palmer’s joint venture shares in QNI Resources Pty Ltd and QNI Metals Pty Ltd.

“I am happy to announce that this first-class asset has found enthusiastic and expert new owners in Zero Carbon Investek,” Mr Palmer said.

“This is a big win for the people of North Queensland providing jobs and economic benefits.”

Nickel, prone to wild boom-bust cycles that shuttered the plant in the past, is back in favour as a key material in the global battery supply chain as economies go electric.

Under new owners, the refinery intends to employ about 800 staff when operations restart and more during construction.

Yabulu is a globally significant nickel and cobalt refinery that was once North Queensland’s largest employer, but its high production costs and low commodity prices made it uneconomic.

Zero Carbon Investek is taking on the asset in more favourable market conditions and with governments supporting industries to decarbonise operations.

The syndicate is headed by entrepreneur Richard Petty who said the restart of the refinery was the key strategic priority.

Investors plan to develop a commercial-scale 1.5 gigawatt solar photovoltaic plant and battery storage facility at the refinery site, which is in the Northern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone.

Dr Petty said Zero Carbon Investek would invest an additional $US800 million ($1.2 billion), post acquisition, to replace coal and gas-fired generation with solar, saving up to 500 kilotonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Queensland has a target of 70 per cent renewable energy by 2032 and 80 per cent by 2035 in a new “SuperGrid” that connects connects solar, wind, battery and hydrogen projects across the state.

Some 95 per cent of clean energy infrastructure investment will be in regional Queensland.

“Helping the Queensland government to achieve such targets whilst boosting the economy and providing jobs is an important part of Zero Carbon Investek’s mission,” Dr Petty said.

If approved, the solar plant will employ more than 50 people and will generate surplus power to be sold locally or interstate.

Longer-term, the syndicate hopes to develop new domestic industry, including battery or electric vehicle manufacturing.

The sale is subject to approvals, including the Foreign Investment Review Board.

“I look forward to the Queensland government and all relevant authorities lending their full support to the new owners,” Mr Palmer said.