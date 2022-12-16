‘We killed them’: Wieambilla shooters’ disturbing final video

Live

The couple involved in the Wieambilla executions of two police officers and a neighbour shared a disturbing video to YouTube, in the hours before they were killed, it has emerged.

Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and brother Nathaniel allegedly shot dead Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, and their 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare, at a rural property at Wieambilla in the Western Downs region on Monday.

Footage emerged on Friday of a couple, who look like Gareth and Stacey, posted on a now-deleted YouTube account about 7.40pm on Monday, just four hours after the ambush.

“They came to kill us and we killed them. If you don’t defend yourself against these devils and demons, you’re a coward,” the man says.

“We’ll see you when we get home. We’ll see you at home, Don, love you,” the woman adds.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the video was a “vile murder confession” and said “these cold-blooded executioners” would have wanted it to be seen.

“They wanted notoriety, publicity and fame for their evil, deranged and insane views and they should be de-platformed immediately and not have their evil amplified,” he said.

Mr Leavers has already revealed the Trains had stockpiled weapons, which were registered interstate, and set up a sophisticated video surveillance system, which they believe was aimed at “taking out police”.

The footage was uploaded just hours after four young local officers went to the property to investigate a missing person’s case relating to Mr Train’s brother and Ms Train’s former husband, Nathaniel.

Hours later, all three were dead, shot by police in a hail of gunfire.

Two of the officers and Mr Dare were also dead. The other two junior constables were injured but escaped to raise the alarm.

Wieambilla couple’s disturbing YouTube channel

The videos shared on the Train couple’s YouTube channel were conspiratorial and nonsensical.

The first was uploaded in November. In many added since, it appears as though Gareth Train is speaking, although his voice is distorted.

Much of the footage discusses corruption in the police force and the NSW Department of Education and saving children. There are also ramblings about religion and conspiracy theories related to COVID.

In one video, a woman believed to be Ms Train narrates a letter to another woman, whose name is given only as “Deanna”. She offers her a “safe refuge” at the Trains’ Wieambilla property as Deanna fears authorities are “coming for her children”.

“I know the pain of losing children. Recently, my husband and I lost both our adult children when they chose the world, rejecting us and the narrow path to take the wider road that their partners and friends are on,” she said.

“This is a pain that will only be healed in heaven.”

Ms Train’s children were fathered by Nathaniel Train, to whom she was first married. She eventually left him to marry Gareth.

Crikey first reported the videos made by the Trains, who went by their middle names Daniel and Jane on the channel. The New Daily has viewed the videos but has chosen not to publish detailed content.

Another YouTube account called Geronimo’s Bones has posted a number of videos referring to the Trains by those names, which the account owner said was to protect their identities.

A bearded man with an American accent says Ms Train sent him and his wife a final message after the ambush in the video posted on Friday.

“The last words that she spoke to my wife and I were and I quote: ‘where there is a corpse, the vultures will gather’,” he says in a video posted on Friday.

Asked about the videos, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged against their publication.

“This is a shocking and devastating crime and I would encourage media outlets and others – do not publish in any way such material, [although] I have not seen and am not aware of the nature of it,” he said on Friday.

“All Australians are mourning at this time … This should never have happened. This was a dreadful atrocity and my heart goes out to those family and friends of the police officers directly involved … I have nothing but contempt for those people involved in this atrocious crime.”

Even before the videos were unearthed, it was known Gareth Train was deep into conspiracies.

Stacey Train’s relative speaks out

A relative of Ms Train – who police say was actively involved in the executions of the two young constables and Mr Dare – has pinpointed the moment she was lost to her family.

One of Ms Train’s relatives spoke anonymously to The Guardian on Friday, saying the woman was quiet and the “odd one out”.

Her family grew up in the church, although not the same one where the Train brothers’ father, Ronald, was a preacher.

Ms Train was a teenager when she went to the Trains’ church, something the relative said her family wished she had never done. That is where she met Nathaniel Train.

The relative said they knew Gareth Train was an “a—hole” when he “took over his brother’s wife”.

“It was all downhill from there. Now she is dead because of them,” the relative told The Guardian.

Nathaniel Train had lived and worked in NSW until about a year ago. He was reported missing by his estranged wife on December 8.