Human remains found under unit complex

Tightly wrapped human remains have been discovered by cleaners under a Brisbane unit complex, sparking a police investigation.

The body was found partially buried in a locked area behind a wall at the Alderley Avenue building in Brisbane’s north on Wednesday morning, police said.

“Examination of that area located an item that we at this stage have identified by preliminary examination as being human remains or a human body,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters.

The remains appear to have been at the scene for “some months”.

However, unit complex residents had not reported a noticeable smell, likely due to the way the body had been “very tightly” wrapped with bedding and clothing.

“What is quite concerning, obviously, is that these remains have been here for some time,” Det Supt Massingham said.

“The person has taken great care to wrap the body up in a certain way and preserve it.

“They’ve also transported it to an area that’s not really accessible, and whether it was their intention to leave it there or come and get it at some later time and simply haven’t is part of what we’ll be looking at.”

A crime scene has been established with investigations underway to determine the identity of the remains and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Det Supt Massingham said the body would remain at the complex as investigators continue to work at the scene on Wednesday.

He said dozens of missing persons reports were being investigated but expected it to take some time to identify the remains.

“What I can say is these types of homicide investigations can be complex and lengthy,” he said.

“I believe it may take some time to identify who this person is (and) the cause of death.”

Det Supt Massingham said unit complex residents were being interviewed.

He also appealed for information from anyone who has concerns for people they have not seen over the last few months.

-AAP