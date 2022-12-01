News State QLD News Police find body of missing Queensland teen
Police have found the body of a missing teenager in Queensland's remote north. Photo: AAP
The body of a teenager who had been missing in Queensland’s remote north has been found, with a report to be prepared for the coroner.

Tea Wright-Finger, 19, was last seen in a blue Toyota Prado near Richmond, roughly 500km west of Townsville, on October 16.

The vehicle was found in bushland on Wednesday, and the teen’s body was found just over 600m away on Thursday.

Police do not believe her death is suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the coroner.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

– AAP

