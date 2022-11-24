News State QLD News Qld pair charged over death of baby boy
Qld pair charged over death of baby boy

daisy hill baby death
A man and a woman are on murder charges over the death of a baby boy at a Queensland caravan park. Photo: AAP
A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a five-week-old boy at a south-east Queensland caravan park.

Police said paramedics were called to the park at Daisy Hill in the City of Logan on June 14 last year in relation to an unresponsive baby.

The child was taken to Logan Hospital where he was declared dead that evening.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit launched Operation Tango Triandra, with the assistance of the Child Trauma Task Force, Crime and Intelligence Command.

The investigations led police on Wednesday to arrest a 44-year-old man at Yatala and a 36-year-old woman at Zillmere. Both were known to the child and have each been charged with one count of murder.

They are scheduled to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Queensland
