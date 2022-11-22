Father’s Day shooter found guilty of murder

Live

A man accused of shooting Clinton “Rocky” Pollock on Father’s Day after a drug deal went bad has been found guilty of murder.

Justin John Meale, 31, had pleaded not guilty after Mr Pollock was shot with a sawn-off rifle outside his home north of Brisbane in September 2018.

The pair had fallen out after Mr Pollock did not receive drugs from Meale in exchange for a bag of bullets in a deal organised the previous day.

They had traded text messages with increasing hostility before Meale decided to teach Mr Pollock a lesson, the Brisbane Supreme Court trial had heard.

He arrived with three others at Mr Pollock’s Deception Bay home late at night armed with his sawn-off rifle loaded with one bullet.

Mr Pollock approached them at his front gate with his hand in his pocket before it went silent in a “weird stand-off”, the jury was told.

Meale thought Mr Pollock looked “sketchy” as he approached and was going to get “sprayed”, fearing he had a semi-automatic weapon, the court heard.

He claimed Mr Pollock “twitched” during the stand-off as if he was about to pull something out of his pocket.

“As soon as I saw him do that I just went ‘boom’…I got him first,” Meale told police.

Mr Pollock, 35, was shot in the torso and died soon afterwards.

Meale told police he was not trying to kill Mr Pollock.

Police did not find a weapon at Mr Pollock’s home when they arrived.

The jury in the one-week trial found him guilty of murder after starting their deliberations on Tuesday.

Meale will be sentenced by Justice Thomas Bradley.

-AAP