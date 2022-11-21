News State QLD News Man shot dead by Queensland police
Man shot dead by Queensland police

An investigation is underway after a man shot by police in Queensland died in hospital. Photo: AAP
A man shot by police in Queensland after officers were called to conduct a welfare check in West Mackay, in the state’s north, has died in hospital.

Police attended an address on Bridge Street about 2.30pm following reports a man had threatened self-harm.

Police said negotiators were notified to attend the scene and speak with the man.

An emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was declared about 4.10pm and an exclusion zone was established on Bridge Street, Hume Street and Streeter Avenue while police continued to negotiate with the man.

Police said officers were confronted by a man allegedly armed with a firearm.

The 24-year-old man allegedly advanced at officers and was subsequently shot just after 5pm.

He was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

A crime scene has been established and the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

-AAP

