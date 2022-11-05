News State QLD News Woman allegedly pulls knife on Queensland police
police
Police say a woman threatened two officers with a knife before being tasered at a Qld station. Photo: AAP
A woman being questioned at a Queensland police station for dangerous driving has allegedly pulled a knife from her waistband and brandished it overhead, prompting officers to use a taser.

The 45-year-old from Pacific Pines on the Gold Coast will front court on Saturday facing charges of serious assault of police and dangerous driving following the series of events on Friday.

It began when she was driving on the Pacific Motorway at about 8:30am when she allegedly collided with another car travelling in the same direction.

No one was injured, and she allegedly left the scene before presenting at the Southport police station.

She pulled the knife from her waistband in an interview room and threatened two officers who responded with the taser, police say.

No one was physically injured.

The woman was denied police bail and will appeal in the Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday.

– AAP

