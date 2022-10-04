News State QLD News Man shot dead in front yard of Queensland home
Man shot dead in front yard of Queensland home

Queensland shooting
Police have set up a crime scene near Corinda State School in Brisbane after a man was shot dead. Photo: AAP
Police have opened a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in the front yard of a home in Brisbane in the early hours of the morning.

Queensland Police said a crime scene was established at Cliveden Avenue in Oxley, in the city’s southwest, after a shooting at 3.25am on Tuesday.

A man was fatally wounded in the incident, which happened outside a house.

Police said the crime scene had closed the drop-off zone for the nearby Corinda State School in Cliveden Avenue.

Parents were asked to allow extra time to get their children to school, with the crime scene expected to be in place until after 9am.

– AAP

