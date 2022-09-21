News State QLD News Virgin to shoot for stars from Toowoomba
Live

Virgin to shoot for stars from Toowoomba

virgin orbit wellcamp
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit will work to certify Queensland's Wellcamp Airport as a spaceport. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport could transform into a major satellite launch hub as Virgin Orbit explores the site’s potential as a centre for space innovation.

The airport is privately owned by the Wagner Corporation, which has signed an agreement with Virgin Orbit, with the goal of providing satellite launch services from southern Queensland.

There is potential to certify Wellcamp as a national spaceport that could perform an orbital launch demonstration as early as 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside Wagner Corporation, one of the region’s most successful privately-owned companies, to bring the first national orbital launch to Australia,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said.

First steps include tailoring Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket system to comply with Australian regulations.

A roadmap for how LauncherOne’s mobile ground support equipment and other infrastructure could be built and staged at Wellcamp will also be developed.

“Wellcamp Airport and Business Park is on track to becoming one of the most sustainable carbon neutral destinations internationally,” Wagner Corporation chairman John Wagner said.

“Virgin Orbit will join Boeing and other international companies as part of Wellcamp’s new world-class Aerospace and Defence Precinct and Campus, with Stage 1 due for completion by the end of 2024.”

The plan will lay out steps to enable the first flights of LauncherOne from Australia within 18 months.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland Richard Branson Virgin Orbit
Follow Us

Live News
Myanmar army helicopters fire on school, killing 13: Reports
Moscow unveils plan to stage annexation vote
greenwashing
Government, ACCC set sights on carbon credit fraud and corporate greenwashing
rental moratorium-coronavirus
Michael Pascoe: Government has responsibility when markets fail – check rentals
Kohinoor
Royals’ prized diamonds remain out of reach from countries demanding their return
Axe hangs over Morrison’s legacy as government gets serious before budget