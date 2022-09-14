News State QLD News Three still on the run after Queensland stabbing
Three still on the run after Queensland stabbing

police Qld
Three men are still on the run, two days after a man was attacked in a gym car park in south Brisbane before being stabbed to death. Photo: AAP
The hunt for three men involved in an attack on a 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death in southern Brisbane has now entered the third day.

Levi Johnson died on Monday after a car rammed his vehicle at in a Mansfield gym car park before four attackers got out and chased him on foot.

The men pursued him to a nearby street where he was stabbed multiple times.

One of the alleged attackers, Stuart Galloway, 34, was arrested near the scene and faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with weapon offences.

His charges pertain to items allegedly found at a Carindale residence and form part of the ongoing homicide investigation.

A manhunt continues for the three other men.

Queensland Police will provide an update on the investigation into the murder of Mr Johnson on Wednesday.

Taskforce Maxima, a specialist police unit focused on outlaw bikie gangs, is taking part in the investigation.

– AAP

