News State QLD News Pilot found dead at Queensland crash scene
Updated:
Live

Pilot found dead at Queensland crash scene

boy drowning murder
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A pilot has died after his light plane crashed in bushland in Queensland’s north.

The aircraft was overdue to land in Ayr, south of Townsville, on Sunday morning.

After an extensive search, police located the wreckage in Shirbourne, 38 kilometres west of Ayr.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, was found dead at the scene.

Police will investigate the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was notified of the fatal crash but have referred the incident to Recreational Aviation Australia.

RAAus will support Queensland Police with its investigation, the body’s chief executive Matt Bouttell said.

“I wish to send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased pilot,” Mr Bouttell told AAP.

“It’s early stages but… RAAus has offered our assistance in order to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

The Rings of Power
Why Tolkien fans are blasting The Rings of Power over diverse casting
Governor General
Government overturns $18 million grant to charity linked to Governor-General
streaming
Streaming struggles: Why countries have banned these major releases
Fatty liver linked with heart failure within a decade, but it’s easily fixed
Alan Kohler: Among its outcomes, the jobs summit underlined irrelevance of Opposition
Kirstie Clements on the enduring style of Queen Elizabeth II