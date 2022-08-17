Palaszczuk makes pitch for NRL grand final

Live

Annastacia Palaszczuk has made it known Queensland is ready to host the NRL grand final if talks between the NSW government and the code fall through.

The southern state and NRL have been at odds over the showcase sports event for weeks after Premier Dominic Perrottet’s $800 million suburban stadium funding plan was derailed due to widespread floods.

The Australian Rugby League Commission will make its final decision where to stage the decider at a meeting on Wednesday and should a resolution not be achieved, Queensland is ready to step in again.

“The decision about where this year’s grand final is for rugby league to make and rugby league alone,” Ms Palaszczuk told parliament on Wednesday.

“(ARL chairman) Peter V’landys is a friend to Queensland. He is a fan of Queensland, he’s a man of his word. I’ve always found him very good to deal with and I know that respect is returned,” she said.

“My government is always open to opportunities that will help us provide those good jobs, better services and great Queensland lifestyle.

“For now the scoreboard reads decision pending. Let’s hope the bunker makes the call we are hoping for, for Queensland, the heartland of rugby league.”

Last year’s grand final was moved to Brisbane due to NSW’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

The finals series prior was also held across regional settings with Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane all hosting games with stadiums at maximum capacity.

The October 3 grand final in which Penrith triumphed over South Sydney 14-12 was played at a 75 per cent full Suncorp Stadium.

Should Queensland be awarded the NRL’s showpiece for a second straight year, Ms Palaszczuk said a similar flow-on effect would occur.

“The economic boost for magic round and other Queensland innovation has made it one of the most valuable properties in Australian sport with benefits that flow throughout the economy,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The NRL knows Queensland is a safe pair of hands and there are no greater fans of rugby league than the current state of origin champions, Queensland.”

– AAP