Qld man questioned over woman’s death

A man is to be questioned by detectives following the sudden death of a woman in Queensland’s far north.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody without incident at a business in Proserpine on Sunday night and transferred to Mackay.

Investigators attached to Operation Uniform Umbara were expected to travel there on Monday to interview him about the Townsville woman’s death.

The body of the 44-year-old mother-of-four was found in bushland by teenagers on quad bikes at Bluewater on Saturday.

Police say she had recently moved to the area and but was living alone.

They said on Sunday they believed she knew her attacker but were not treating the matter as family- or domestic violence-related.

“It doesn’t appear to be a situation where it’s a random attack on a stranger,” Detective Inspector Jason Shepherd said.

“It appears she would have known who her attacker was. They probably went to that location together.”

Police believe the woman died at the location and Detective Inspector Shepherd said it didn’t appear there had been any attempt made to conceal her body.

No cause of death has been made known.

Police are also expected to allege the arrested man was involved in an incident at Yarlboroo on Sunday morning, where a shotgun was discharged into a passing vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland
