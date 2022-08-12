News State QLD News Four children found after Queensland abduction
mackay children abduction
The missing children were returned to the Mackay property early on Friday. Photo: AAP
Four children have been found safe and well almost a day after they were abducted in north Queensland, but the man allegedly responsible is still on the run.

Police said the three girls – aged three, seven and eight – and a four-year-old boy had been found on Friday morning.

Officers are still hunting for 28-year-old Joshua Carter, who allegedly abducted the children from a rural property at The Leap, north of Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday.

He has a solid build, a shaven head and a bushy beard with multiple tattoos, including several Joker-themed face tattoos.

Mr Carter, who knows the children, was last seen driving them south towards Mackay on the Bruce Highway on Thursday.

– AAP

Queensland
