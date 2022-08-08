Seven charged in $40m Qld cannabis bust

Live

Seven men will face court after being arrested in a raid on an alleged illegal cannabis farm with 15,680 plants in southeast Queensland.

The men – aged 35, 36, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 46 – have been charged with producing and possessing a dangerous drug after the bust at a property near Boondooma, northwest of Kingaroy about 6am on Friday.

Police allegedly found several large greenhouses containing more than 15,680 cannabis plants and 50 kilograms of dried cannabis, generators, and hydroponic and other equipment.

Officers estimate the street value of the cannabis seized, including the plants, to be $39.9 million.

The raid was planned after police found 200kg of cannabis in a car they pulled over near Helidon in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane last month.

Drug squad officers have destroyed the seized drugs and dismantled the hydroponic equipment at the Boondooma property, with investigations continuing.

The seven men have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 16.

– AAP