Man in custody after two found dead in Qld home

Two people have died in a bloodied and frenzied stabbing attack at a home in Brisbane’s south, with a man assisting police with their investigation.

The victims, a woman aged in her 40s and a man in his 20s, were discovered at the home in Coolidge Court, Stretton, about 9.40am on Monday.

Police were met at the door by a 47-year-old man with injuries to his arms and legs. He unlocked the doors to let officers inside.

The victims were found on the home’s upper level.

“The scene was confronting – it has been described as a frenzied attack on the two deceased persons,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said.

“It is quite traumatic in terms of a large amount of blood that is present and from evidence within that area and also the weapons that were seized.”

Police have recovered two bladed weapons they believe were used in the attack.

The injured man, who speaks Cantonese and is believed to be linked to the premises, raised the alarm by calling triple zero and telling authorities he needed assistance.

The man speaks limited English, and the police needed a Cantonese interpreter to assist in communication.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, but continues to assist police with the investigation.

Superintendent Massingham said the victims had not been formally identified and the relationship between the trio was still being pieced together.

Detectives and forensic officers remained at the home on Monday afternoon as the investigation into the suspicious deaths continued.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact the police.

-AAP