News State QLD News Lockdown, man fights for life after mystery Qld shooting
Updated:
Live

Lockdown, man fights for life after mystery Qld shooting

queensland shooting bogie
Queensland police are responding to reports of a shooting involving multiple victims in Bogie. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

One man is in critical condition and multiple people were reportedly injured as a result of a shooting in north Queensland.

An emergency lockdown is in place at a rural property at Collinsville, northwest of Mackay.

At least one man has been shot and is in a critical condition, police confirm.

“One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

“Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location.”

 

The incident was reported to have unfolded near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am on Thursday.

Police declared an emergency lockdown for the immediate area surrounding around the property at 11.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews had been sent to the incident coming from Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.

Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.

ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie. A spokesperson for the service said they understood a shooter was still at large.

Police have not confirmed if a manhunt is underway.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

climate bill
‘Historic’ climate bill for reducing carbon emissions poised to pass into law
Pelosi Taiwan
Why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan puts the White House in delicate straits of diplomacy with China
Australia’s oldest athlete at the Commonwealth Games wins silver medal
call the midwife
The surprising TV show of the past 25 years that beat Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad
COVID
COVID-19: One in 20 may have long-term loss of taste and smell
Simpson
Cody Simpson’s journey from pop stardom to Commonwealth Games glory