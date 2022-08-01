News State QLD News Queensland mayor pleads guilty to drink-driving
Queensland mayor pleads guilty to drink-driving

Redland Mayor Karen Williams has pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Photo: AAP
A Queensland mayor who returned a blood alcohol test of more than three times the legal limit has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams crashed her vehicle into a tree in Cleveland, southeast of Brisbane, after leaving the council offices on June 23.

The 55-year-old appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Monday.

She had been issued with a notice to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor after returning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.177 per cent.

No one was injured when the car left the road, travelled through a fence and struck a tree.

Williams has been on unpaid leave from Redland City Council since being given the notice to appear.

Proceedings are continuing before magistrate Deborah Vasta with about 20 activists protesting outside.

– AAP

