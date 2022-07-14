News State QLD News Public hearings set for Queensland casino probe
Public hearings set for Queensland casino probe

The Star Qld
Star Entertainment is building a $3.6 billion Queen's Wharf resort and casino in Brisbane. Photo: AAP
A fresh probe into Star Entertainment Group will examine whether problems revealed at its Sydney casino made their way over the border to Queensland.

A review of Star’s suitability to hold a casino licence in the Sunshine State began on Thursday as counsel assisting Jonathan Horton QC mapped a course for the investigation.

“In the course of the interstate inquiry, many of the senior management of The Star resigned and have left,” he told the inquiry in Brisbane.

“The context in which (this) inquiry takes place is rather different from when matters began in NSW.”

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman ordered the probe into the ASX-listed casino operator after the Bell inquiry heard allegations of money laundering and fraudulent activity in NSW.

Mr Horton said a key question would be the extent to which there were common governance and practices between NSW and Queensland.

The probe will also examine whether patrons excluded in Sydney were able or even encouraged to gamble over the border.

Compliance with anti-money laundering responsibilities, relationships with VIPs and high rollers, and dealing with junket operators will also be investigated.

The Queensland review, headed by former justice Robert Gotterson, will hold public hearings beginning on August 23.

At least one witness from Star Entertainment Group is expected to be called.

The company intended to co-operate fully with the inquiry, the group’s lawyer told Thursday’s hearing.

The review will report to the attorney-general by September 30.

In Queensland, Star owns and operates the Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast casinos, and is building a $3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf resort development in Brisbane, which is expected to open in 2023.

– AAP

