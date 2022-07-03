News State QLD News Thousands demand Redlands mayor resign over alleged drunk-driving crash
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams is seeking council leave as she prepares for her day in court. Photo: AAP
A Queensland mayor will take unpaid leave after allegedly being caught behind the wheel more than three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams, due in court next month to face the drink driving charges, will seek unpaid leave from council on Monday.

The 55-year-old admitted crashing her vehicle into a tree east of Brisbane on June 23, hours after hosting an online meeting with the families of people who had been killed by drunk drivers.

In a statement to AAP she apologised for her actions and their toll on the community.

‘Serious personal error’

“I will undertake this personal leave to respond to the police charge and to receive counselling, as I committed to do last week,” Cr Williams said.

“I made a serious personal error of judgement, for which I am deeply sorry.

“While not excusing my actions in anyway, the death threats and serious abuse I have received this past week have also taken a heavy toll on my family and staff.”

Police have been investigating the incident and Cr Williams was issued with a notice to appear for drink-driving after allegedly returning a blood alcohol test of 0.177 per cent

No one was injured when the car allegedly left the road, travelled through a fence and struck a tree.

Calls for immediate dismissal

Local mother Judy Lindsay, whose daughter Hayley was killed in a crash involving a drink-driver in 2009, has launched a petition on the Queensland parliament website calling for Ms Williams’ dismissal.

More than 4600 people had signed it by Saturday.

A second petition started on Change.org calling for the mayor to resign or be sacked has so far attracted more than 5000 signatures.

Ms Williams is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on August 1.

-AAP

