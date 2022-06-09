News State QLD News Two men in Gold Coast home siege
Live

Two men in Gold Coast home siege

A siege is underway on the Gold Coast

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland police are negotiating with two men who have been holed up in a Gold Coast home for more than 16 hours.

It is unclear if the pair are armed but parts of Nerang bounded by Riverpark Drive, McLaren Road, Kowhai Place and Inverness Street were locked down on Thursday morning.

Paramedics are on standby at the scene and the nearby St Brigid’s Primary School will remain shut.

The siege began when police arrived in the area to arrest one of the men, who they said was subject to a return-to-prison warrant for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

It is believed that man is a high-risk violent offender and connected to two shootings on the Gold Coast in recent days.

In one of those incidents a gun was fired at a family’s car as they drove home from dinner in nearby Coolangatta on Saturday night.

The bullet shattered the car’s window and was millimetres from directly hitting a 55-year-old father in the front passenger seat.

He was treated for a graze to his neck, while his wife and son were not physically harmed.

In another incident, early on Monday, multiple shots were fired from a car at the Arundal Police Beat.

No one was injured in the drive-by attack but the bullets hit the building and a police car parked outside.

Police are expected to speak about the siege later on Thursday morning.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

iphone charging port
EU forces Apple to make major iPhone change
inflation Alan Kohler
Alan Kohler: The two great stupidities behind our inflation
Queensland rookies shine, leaders seal thrilling win over NSW
plastic litter
Scientists ‘surprised and excited’ to find plastic litter at Australian beaches fell by 29 per cent
Teacher identified as victim of Berlin ramming
morrison icac
A federal anti-corruption commission could investigate Morrison government grants