News State QLD News Queensland govt to make flu jabs free
Live

Queensland govt to make flu jabs free

Queensland flu
Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says free flu shots are a 'pre-emptive strike', as cases escalate. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queenslanders will have access to free flu jabs across the state as the government seeks to curb rising cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the initiative on Monday as influenza A cases increase after two years of low flu numbers due to COVID-19.

Free flu jabs will be available from Tuesday up until the 30th of June.

“We have large number of concerns at the moment because our cases are doubling and escalating quite quickly,” the premier said on Monday.

“We are going to see escalating numbers in our hospitals so we need to do a pre-emptive strike now.

“We need to make sure we have this preventative measure in place, and I am encouraging all families in Queensland to please take up this offer of getting a free flu vaccination.”

The state’s cases jumped from 1848 to 4282 cases in the past week with 151 people in hospital with influenza and 10 in intensive care.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Mr Albanese had his dog Toto accompany him at his first post-election appearance.
Anthony Albanese promises change at home and abroad as Labor heads for majority
climate julia gillard alan kohler
Alan Kohler: This was Julia Gillard’s election victory
property
How the sale of a property can affect your pension payments
Johnny Depp
Johnny vs. Amber: Two-part documentary set to air as defamation trial concludes
iron infants diet
Nine out of 10 Australian infants aren’t getting enough iron in their diet
anthony albanese pm
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Prime Minister