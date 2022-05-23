Queensland govt to make flu jabs free

Live

Queenslanders will have access to free flu jabs across the state as the government seeks to curb rising cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the initiative on Monday as influenza A cases increase after two years of low flu numbers due to COVID-19.

Free flu jabs will be available from Tuesday up until the 30th of June.

“We have large number of concerns at the moment because our cases are doubling and escalating quite quickly,” the premier said on Monday.

“We are going to see escalating numbers in our hospitals so we need to do a pre-emptive strike now.

“We need to make sure we have this preventative measure in place, and I am encouraging all families in Queensland to please take up this offer of getting a free flu vaccination.”

The state’s cases jumped from 1848 to 4282 cases in the past week with 151 people in hospital with influenza and 10 in intensive care.

– AAP