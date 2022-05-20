Queensland cops seek witnesses to Logan killing

Live

Locals may have crucial information about the killing of Avzi Ejupi, who was found dead with significant head injuries in his garage, south of Brisbane, police say.

The 48-year-old’s body was found at his home on Augustus St, Kingston, about 7pm on Sunday.

Detective Acting Inspector Daniel Cunningham says a number of people have been questioned about Mr Ejupi’s death since then, including a 35-year-old man.

No one has been arrested or charged over Mr Ejupi’s killing yet and the garage remains roped off as a crime scene.

Det Insp Cunningham wouldn’t say if a murder weapon had been found, if his cause of death was known or if Mr Ejupi had any injuries other than those to his head.

He called on anyone who has any information about his death or who was driving or walking on Augustus St between 10pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday to contact police.

“We are trying to get a better understanding of who’s traveling on that street,” Det Insp Cunningham told reporters on Friday.

“In particular, we’d like to know if there was any witnesses walking on that street during those time periods, hence our appeal for witnesses and also dash camera footage.”

He said he didn’t want to go into Mr Ejupi’s personal circumstances or background, but police were speaking to people who knew him to get a better idea of who he was.

Det Insp Cunningham also refused to talk about Mr Ejupi’s housemates and wouldn’t say how many or if any had been home last weekend.

“We have spoken to all of the roommates at this point in time,” he added.

“I’m not going to go into the details of what individual witnesses have or haven’t seen, but we have spoken to all those people.”

– AAP