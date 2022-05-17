News State QLD News Croc attack in Queensland sparks investigation
Croc attack in Queensland sparks investigation

crocodile qld
Wildlife officers will be sent to the scene of a freshwater crocodile attack in Queensland. Photo: Getty
An attack on a man in far north Queensland by a freshwater crocodile has sparked a government investigation.

The man in his 40s suffered injuries to his arms and legs after trying to escape the reptile while swimming at Lawn Hill, north of Mount Isa, on Sunday.

The state Department of Environment and Science is now sending wildlife officers to the area to conduct an assessment to decide if any further action is needed to protect the public.

Northern Wildlife Operations Manager Michael Joyce said freshwater crocodile attacks on humans are rare.

“Freshwater crocodiles are smaller and less aggressive than estuarine crocodiles and will usually flee at the first sight of people approaching,” he said.

“If they feel cornered or threatened they may act defensively, which is what may have happened when the man was bitten.”

Freshwater crocodiles are common in the region, particularly around Lake Moondarra and Boodjamulla National Park where there are signs warning people of their presence.

– AAP

