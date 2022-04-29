News State QLD News Man dies in floodwaters in western Qld
Man dies in floodwaters in western Qld

A man in his 40s has died after falling into floodwaters in western Queensland after the region was swamped by heavy rainfall.

The 45-year-old was with family when he fell into floodwater at the Lloyd Jones Weir on Barcaldine-Isisford Road, east of Longreach, just after 6pm Thursday, police said.

The man’s body was found by search crews just hours later about 200 metres downstream.

The man’s death was not suspicious and a report would be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Major flood warnings remain in place for the region with floodwaters continuing to flow through the interior.

Although the Alice River at Barcaldine has peaked, the bureau warns levels will remain high across the weekend.

-AAP

Queensland
