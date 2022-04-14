News State QLD News Four dead after car, truck collide in Qld
Updated:
Live

Four dead after car, truck collide in Qld

qld police
Four people have been killed after a car collided with a truck in southern Queensland. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Four people – all believed to be young women – have been killed after a car collided with a truck near Stanthorpe in southern Queensland.

They were all travelling in a vehicle that collided with a semi-trailer at a New England Highway intersection in the Southern Downs about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The women reportedly died on impact.

The truck driver has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“In the lead-up to Easter, this is a tragic set of circumstances,” Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady told Seven News.

“The impact that this will have on the truck driver is certainly going to be an impact for the rest of his life.”

Police are still trying to identify the victims.

Traffic had to be diverted as emergency crews assessed the damage on Wednesday night but the New England Highway has since re-opened.

Anyone with dashcam footage should contact police.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News
Suspect arrested over Brooklyn subway shooting
climate change
Alan Kohler: It’s not the economy, stupid, it’s climate change
Greens
Greens make pitch for relevance, election platform
Woolworths
Woolworths, Coles front of mind as Australians struggle to name sustainable companies
Airport delays in Sydney and Melbourne are part of a global trend.
Australia’s airport mayhem is part of a global trend that could continue for weeks
questions
Madonna King: The answers to the ‘gotcha’ questions that every politician should know