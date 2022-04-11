News State QLD News Man lied about being paramedic: Queensland police
Qld police believe the 32 year old man claimed to be a paramedic to form relationships with women. Photo: AAP
A Queensland man who allegedly claimed to be a paramedic to meet women has been charged with rape and assault.

The 32-year-old Goodna man is accused of claiming to be qualified to practice as a health professional, rape, wilful damage, contravening a domestic violence order and common assault.

Police will allege he assaulted a 28-year-old woman known to him several times since 2019.

Investigators believe he impersonated a paramedic over the past three years, to establish relationships with other women, give them medical advice, assistance and examinations.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday.

