Qld police probe gruesome discovery of bound bodies in dam

The bound-together bodies of a man and woman found floating in a dam in Queensland’s South Burnett region are believed to be a local couple.

Police believe they’ve identified the two bodies found in the Gordonbrook Dam, about 250km northwest of Brisbane, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

“The identities of the couple are yet to be confirmed however they are believed to be a local man aged in his fifties and a local woman aged in her late forties,” detectives said in a statement on Sunday.

Their white 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon has also been found parked near the picnic area at the dam.

Police said the car is believed to have been there since at least February 22.

They’ve called for anyone who has seen the car or the couple in recent weeks to contact them.

-AAP

