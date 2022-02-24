Eight virus deaths, 6094 cases in Qld

Live

Queensland has confirmed another eight COVID-19 related deaths and 6094 virus cases as hospital admissions continue to drop.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her “deepest sympathy” for the families of those who have died.

Four of the latest deaths were people in aged care.

Hospitalisations with the virus continue to drop in Queensland, down to 334 on Thursday from 379. Ms Palaszczuk said cases in school-aged children were also trending down.

Just under 63.6 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have received third booster shots. But the first dose vaccine rate for kids aged five-11 is still under 50 per cent.

The figure sits at 42.28 per cent, as the state counts down to mask mandate lifting in just over a week.

Ms Palaszczuk is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated before March 4 when restrictions are scheduled to relax.