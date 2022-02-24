News State QLD News Eight virus deaths, 6094 cases in Qld
Updated:
Live

Eight virus deaths, 6094 cases in Qld

Qld
Queensland has recorded 6094 new virus cases and eight deaths as hospital admissions continue to drop. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland has confirmed another eight COVID-19 related deaths and 6094 virus cases as hospital admissions continue to drop.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her “deepest sympathy” for the families of those who have died.

Four of the latest deaths were people in aged care.

Hospitalisations with the virus continue to drop in Queensland, down to 334 on Thursday from 379. Ms Palaszczuk said cases in school-aged children were also trending down.

Just under 63.6 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have received third booster shots. But the first dose vaccine rate for kids aged five-11 is still under 50 per cent.

The figure sits at 42.28 per cent, as the state counts down to mask mandate lifting in just over a week.

Ms Palaszczuk is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated before March 4 when restrictions are scheduled to relax.

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

concussion
Cognitive effects of concussion in middle age can last a year
Costs of divorce.
Super changes to make life easier for women when relationships break down
Telstra
Telstra and Optus lose as small NBN retailers take on the giants with tailored plans: ACCC
wage growth
Cost-of-living pressures rise as wages growth fails to keep up with inflation, tempering rate hike talk
Byron Baes
Despite petitions and protests, Netflix forges ahead with Byron Baes and releases official trailer
AGL takeover
Alan Kohler: What the takeover bid for AGL is all about