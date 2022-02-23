News State QLD News Qld reports 6300 virus cases, 37 deaths
Qld reports 6300 virus cases, 37 deaths

Qld
Another 37 people have died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state records 6300 new cases. Photo: AAP
Queensland has confirmed another 6300 COVID cases and 37 deaths, the second-highest number of daily fatalities recorded in the state since the pandemic began.

The 6300 cases emerged after 12,560 tests across Queensland in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Wednesday.

There are 379 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in the state, with another another 35 in intensive care.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deaths reported on Wednesday did not all come from the past 24 hours, with 29 of them reported by the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

“Births, Deaths and Marriages report to Queensland Health on a weekly basis and this reporting is reflected in today’s data,” she told parliament.

“Many of these people have had underlying conditions as well.

“On behalf of the house, can I express my condolences to all the people who have lost loved ones during this Omicron wave.”

The latest figures show that 92.59 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one dose of a vaccine, while 90.66 per cent have had two.

-AAP

Queensland
